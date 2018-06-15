Fire crews extinguish suspected dryer fire in mobile home

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fire crews in Fort St. John were busy on Wednesday morning extinguishing a fire inside a mobile home.

Deputy Fire Chief Darrell Blades said that crews were called out to a report of afire inside a single-wide mobile home in the Peace Country Mobile Home Park. Upon arrival, crews were able to extinguish the blaze, which had erupted inside the laundry room/washroom area of the home, in a matter of minutes.

Blades said that fire damage was contained to the laundry room, while the rest of the mobile home suffered smoke damage and minor water damage. He estimated that value of damage to the home’s contents is estimated at between $15,000 to $20,000.

According to Blades, the cause of the fire is under investigation, but is not considered suspicious. He said that the fire is suspected to have started inside the home’s dryer.

Advertisement

The Fire Department was able to get home’s tenants set up with Emergency Social Services assistance, since they did not have insurance. Blades said that at this point, it’s not clear whether the home’s owner had insurance, but that the fire department will continue to try and contact the owner.

The Fire Department was also busy at around 3:15 Thursday afternoon responding to transformer fire that occurred in the 9600-block of 103rd Ave. That fire cut power to 32 customers between 103rd and 104th Avenues, and between 94th and 96th Streets for roughly two hours.

Advertisement Advertisement