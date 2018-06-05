First-ever ALS walk in Fort St. John raises over $60k

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The head of the ALS Society of B.C. says that the turnout at Fort St. John’s first-ever Walk for ALS was incredibly inspiring, and that the inaugural event was a massive success.

ALS Society executive director Wendy Toyer says that an incredible 261 walkers came out to the green space at the corner of 100th and 100th on Sunday for the walk. Toyer said that she was blown away to learn that the event raised over $60,000 for the ALS Society to help fund research into a cure for ALS, which is commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease.

Toyer said that the event’s volunteer coordinator Audrey Jones is a teacher at Charlie Lake Elementary School, which raised over $15,000 of the $60,000 total.

“I couldn’t believe it, it was just incredible,” said Toyer. “It was a magical day, it was so well-organized, it was so well-attended. It was over the top.”

Toyer said that she was blown away by all the donations that were brought in, including a barbecue, raffle, auction, and 50/50 draw. She added that the Society is incredibly excited to host the Walk for ALS in the Energetic City next year, and hopes that the 2019 will beat this year’s fundraising tally.