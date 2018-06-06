First ever Moonlight Mystery Ride coming to Fort St. John June 15th

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The first ever Moonlight Mystery Ride is happening in Fort St. John on June 15th.

Moonlight Mystery Ride is a free bike ride around the city in the pitch dark. Residents will deck themselves as well as their bikes out in bright lights and colours for the ride.

The bike route is a mystery that only the ride leader knows to this point. The ride will start at Green Space on 100th and 100th, and will end at the same spot.

The ride starts at 10:00 p.m. on June 15th.