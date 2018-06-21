Forest fire starts near Fort Nelson First Nation

Advertisement

UPDATE – The fire has grown quickly and the B.C. Wildfire Service says it is now 80 hecatares.

FORT NELSON, B.C. – Crews are responding to a forest fire near kilometre 10 of the Clarke Lake Road near the Fort Nelson First Nation.

The fire broke out Thursday and has not caused any evacuations. There are two crews working the fire with a helicopter and water bomber helping to fight the fire. The Fort Nelson First Nation says the fire is 9 hectares in size.

The Northern Rockies Regional Municipality says the Clake Lake Road has been closed due to the fire.

The fire is located south of Fort Nelson and north-west of Clarke Lake.

Over 70 new forest fires have started in the last 24 hours in the Prince George Fire Centre. One new fire is near Pink Mountain. According to the manager of the Buffalo Inn in Pink Mountain, the fire was first noticed at around 1:00 Thursday afternoon and has since grown at a rapid pace. The fire is said to be burning around five kilometres from the community.

Fire Information Officer Amanda Reynolds said that the fire is currently estimated at 10 hectares in size, and is being fuelled by the tinder-dry conditions in the area. She said that an air tanker has been deployed to try and box the fire in with retardant while firefighters travel to begin battling the fire from the ground.