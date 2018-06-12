Former Fort St. John resident wins bull riding title at Lee Park Rodeo

Advertisement

LEE PARK, AB – A former Fort St. John resident won the bull riding title at the Lee Park Rodeo this past weekend.

Jacob Gardner, who now lives in Dawson Creek, scored 82.5 out of a possible 100 points to claim the title.

Gardner explained that he knew he had a chance to win the title as he was riding a good bull.

“I knew I had a good bull, and I knew if I could ride him I’d place good, but I didn’t know if I was gonna win or not.” said Gardner, “One of my buddies rode him a few weeks earlier for 85 points, so I called him and he told me he’s a good one and I think you could ride him. I knew I had a good shot but I wasn’t sure what my score was going to be.”

Gardner also competed in the steer wrestling where he didn’t have the same success as bull riding. He explained that though the steer wrestling didn’t go as he hoped, he still had a good weekend.

“I was pretty happy about it, I mean its rodeo, it can be hard and its hard to be consistent at everything. When you do good you have to take it as a real positive, move on, and get after it again.

Gardner has now won bull riding titles on back to back weekends, and hopes to make it three straight come his next rodeo.

The next rodeo Gardner is competing in is the 58th Annual Innisfail Rodeo this Saturday