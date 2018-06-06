Former Fort St. John resident wins bull riding title on final day of Stompede

Advertisement

GRAND PRAIRIE, A.B. – A former Fort St. John resident saved his best for last over the weekend as he won the bull riding title on the final day of Stompede.

Jacob Gardner, who now lives in Dawson Creek, scored 88 points on his run to claim the title.

Gardner rode a bull named “Crooked Nose”, and explained that animal had just as much to do with his score.

“The animal has a big part to do with it.” said Gardner. “It’s you pretty much competing with the animal, so you have to come together.

Up next for Gardner is the Canadian Professional Rodeo Association rodeo in Rocky Mountain House on Friday.