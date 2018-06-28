Former NLL MVP coming to Fort St. John to run lacrosse camp

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A lacrosse camp put on by former National Lacrosse League MVP Athan Iannucci is coming to the Energetic City.

Iannucci spent parts of eight seasons in the NLL playing for the Philadelphia Wings, Washington Stealth, and Colorado Mammoth. In 2008 he set the single-season goal scoring record with 71 goals and took home league MVP.

Iannucci is coming to Fort St. John with hopes of expanding the game of lacrosse in northern communities.

“I’m pretty familiar with the dynamics of B.C. Lacrosse and I know they don’t get a lot of love up there,” said Iannucci.

The camp will focus on the fundamentals of lacrosse, including shooting mechanics, passing, dodging, footwork, conditioning and more. In addition to to the fundamentals, Iannucci will have the kids work on the most specific details to enhance their game.

“We’re really focusing on the smallest of things, like how you hold your stick, where you put your thumb or finger,” said Iannucci. “Just the tiniest little things that most people overlook if they don’t have 30 plus years of lacrosse experience.”

The camp costs $100 for two days of lacrosse training and is welcome to all children under the age of 17.

Iannucci is also inviting coaches from around the area to come to the camp for a coaching clinic. The clinic is free of charge and aims to help improve coaches training methods as well as strategies.

The camp will be held at the Pomeroy Sport Centre on July 21st and 22nd. Camp times will be announced at a later date.

To register for the camp email noochlax83@gmail.com.