Fort Nelson hosting open house with Vivian Krause tonight

Advertisement

FORT NELSON, B.C. – The Northern Rockies Regional Municipality is going to be hosting an open house event Tuesday evening with Vivian Krause.

The municipality will be hosting the Vancouver-based blogger and researcher to give a presentation on her research into environmental non-government organizations and their sources of funding. Northern Rockies Mayor Bill Streeper says that the Municipality will be putting the event on at the Phoenix Theatre in Fort Nelson this evening.

Streeper said that the reason the municipality is hosting Krause is to help promote energy literacy among its citizens, especially since the community’s economy has been hard-hit by the decline in the oil and gas industry in recent years. Krause gave a similar presentation to a group of around a dozen members of the community, including mayors Lori Ackerman and Rob Fraser, in Fort St. John after her keynote presentation at a rally hosted by FSJ for LNG.

The open house is taking place at the Phoenix Theatre in Fort Nelson beginning at 7:00 p.m.