Fort St. John Elks skate away with five B.C. Speed Skating awards

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The British Columbia Speed Skating Association awards were announced over the weekend.

The Fort St. John Elks were well-represented as they came home with a total of five awards.

Elks Head Coach Richard Stickel was awarded with Coach of the year honors. Stickel was given the award due to the fact that he has been involved with the Elks and in the speed skating community for 25 years. Sticker has been the head coach of the club since 2001 and has logged over 2500 volunteer hours. Stickel represented Team BCSSA at multiple national events as well as Team B.C. at the 2015 Winter Games.

The remaining awards won are shown below:

National Long Track Male Skater of the Year: Denny Morrison

Denny Morrison Provincial Short Track Female Skater of the Year: Jaime Lee

Jaime Lee Most Improved Club: Fort St. John Elks

Fort St. John Elks Most Competitive Club: Fort St. John Elks