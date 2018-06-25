Fort St. John firm awarded contract to build multi-use trail around Toboggan Hill Park

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A Fort St. John-based firm has been awarded a contract by the City to build a new multi-use path along the south and west sides of Toboggan Hill Park.

At a meeting on Monday, councillors voted in favour of awarding the contract to build the trail to Fort St. John-based S. Young Enterprises Ltd. For $536,954.86. The City received four bids for the tender, three of whom are based in the Energetic City. Bids from Interoute Construction Ltd. and Knappett Industries came in at over $676,000 and $720,000 respectively, while a bid from Vernon-based L.B. Chapman Ltd. was just over $810,000.

Council also voted in favour of expanding the scope of the project in order to maximize the use of a grant the City received for the trail from BikeBC. Earlier this month, the provincial government announced that the City had received a grant of $433,000 from BikeBC, the Province’s cost-sharing program that helps communities build cycling projects.

The trail was originally planned to only be built along the southern edge of Toboggan Hill Park near 93rd Ave., but the trail will also be extended to along the entire stretch of the park abutting 93rd St. That side of the park, which is near the location where a new permanent off-leash dog park would be built, does not currently have a paved pathway.