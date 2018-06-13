Fort St. John getting over $400k from Province for multi-use path on 93rd Ave.

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The provincial government has announced that Fort St. John is one of eighteen communities across B.C. getting funding for cycling projects.

The City will be getting $433,736 in funding for the multi-use path from BikeBC, the Province’s cost-sharing program that helps communities build cycling projects. Earlier this year, the Province announced enhancements to BikeBC, to better support rural communities, and offer more flexibility in the kinds of projects eligible for funding.

“B.C. is a leader in North America when it comes to cycling infrastructure, and I’m pleased to see 18 more communities building a culture of cycling and encouraging healthy living,” said Claire Trevena, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “I’m excited this year’s grant recipients represent diversity in the kinds of projects being built and the size of participating communities – both urban and rural.”

The eighteen projects across the province will be getting a total of $6.11 million from BikeBC this year.