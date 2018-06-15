Fort St. John Links Golf Club hosting Parent-Child Tournament June 17th

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Links Golf Course is hosting their annual Parent-Child Golf Tournament this Sunday.

Links has hosted the event for over ten years now and expects at least 40 golfers to come out and participate in the scotch ball tournament.

Course Clubhouse Manager Jeff Holland explained the tournament is much more about having fun then it is about winning.

“its just a fun tournament, its a parent-child event thats not aimed at being a competitive.” said Holland, “Just come out, have fun, and play nine holes.”

Registration for the event is open until Saturday at 6:00 p.m. For pairs or teams of four. Registration costs $10 for members and $35 for non members.

To register call Links Golf Club at (250)-785-9995.

Tee off is at 10:00 a.m. Sunday.