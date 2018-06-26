Fort St. John Minor Lacrosse battles in Great White North Playoffs

Advertisement

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – Fort St. John Minor Lacrosse was in Prince George last weekend for the Great White North Playoffs.

The Bantam team came out strong winning two games against Williams Lake which allowed the team to lock up third place.

The Peewee black and Peewee white teams didn’t see the same success as the bantam did. The teams finished a combined 3-1 and finished seventh and fifth respectively.

The Novice teams came 2nd and 3rd after hard-fought wins against Williams Lake, but tough losses versus Prince George.