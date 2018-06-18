Fort St. John Minor Lacrosse wins three in Prince George

Advertisement

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – Fort St. John Minor Lacrosse was in action last weekend, this time battling in Prince George.

Five different Fort St. John teams made the trip to the caribou to play their final league games of the season. Two novice, two peewee, and one bantam team played two to four games each.

Results for the games are shown below:

FSJ Novice White:

Advertisement

vs Prince George 1 (10-10)T

vs Prince George 2 (6-9)L

FSJ Novice Black:

Advertisement Advertisement

vs Prince George 3 (12-5)W

vs Prince George 3 (12-5)W

FSJ Peewee White:

vs Prince George 1 (0-15)L

vs Williams Lake (8-8)T

vs Prince George 3 (0-14)L

FSJ Peewee Black:

vs Prince George 3 (0-21)L

vs Prince George 1 (2-19)L

vs Quesnel (10-10)T

FSJ Bantams:

Advertisement

vs Williams Lake (8-7)W

vs Williams Lake (6-7)L

vs Prince George 2 (0-18)L

vs Prince George 1 (2-11)L

Up next for Fort St. John Minor Lacrosse is the Great White North Lacrosse League playoffs starting June 23rd.