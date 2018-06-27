Fort St. John Northern Strikers hold wrap up tournament

Advertisement
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Soccer Club house soccer teams were in action this past weekend.
43 different teams comprised of 409 players participated in a year-end tournament at Surerus Park. The teams played 77 games for a combined 21 hours of soccer.
House league regular season games proved to mean nothing, as only two regular-season champions were able to ride their momentum into playoffs and win. Results from the regular season and playoffs are shown below:
Regular Season Champions:
- U13 Boys: Team Yellow
- U13 Girls: Team Pink
- U15 Mixed: Team Teal
- U17-19 Mixed: Team Silver
Playoff Champions:
- U13 Boys: Team Silver
- U13 Girls: Team Pink
- U15 Mixed: Team Emerald (Finished last place during the regular season)
- U17-19 Mixed: Team Silver
The Northern Strikers select teams will wrap up there season after provincials this July.
