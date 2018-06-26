Fort St. John RCMP need help finding missing person

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP need your help to located 49-year-old Charlane LANGEVIN.

Charlane “Charity” Langevin was last seen on Saturday, June 23, 2018 at approximately 11:00pm when she left a friend’s residence in Edgewood Trailer Park in Baldonnel, B.C. Langevin had come to the Fort St John area, from Saskatchewan, for a couple of weeks and met two males on that evening and has not been seen since.

Langevin has not had contact with any family since she was last seen in Baldonnel, B.C. It is very unusual for Charlane not to answer her phone which has been determined to have been off for over 24 hours.

Charlane is described as:

170 cm (5’7)

Brown hair

Blue eyes

Pierced ears

Tattoo of a turtle on her right calf

Tattoo of a rose with a name on her shoulder

Charlane was last seen wearing a black Harley Davidson hoodie, blue jeans, black half ankle boots and a purse. Charlane is always wearing a chain necklace with a Harley Davidson logo.

If you have any information about Charlane “Charity” LANGEVIN, or where she might be, please contact the Fort St John RCMP at (250)787-8100. If you with to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1(800)222-8477.

Crime Stoppers tipsters do not have to provide their name, address or telephone number and maybe eligible for a cash reward of up to $2000 for information leading to an arrest or charge.