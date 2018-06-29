Fort St. John RCMP say woman reported missing earlier this week has not yet been found

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP say that a woman reported missing earlier this week has, contrary to popular belief, not been located.

49-year-old Charlane “Charity” Langevin was last seen on Saturday, June 23rd at approximately 11:00 p.m. when she left a friend’s home in the Edgewood Trailer Park in Baldonnel. Langevin is said to have come to the Fort St. John area from Saskatchewan for a couple of weeks.

Police say that she met two men on Saturday evening and has not been seen since. Langevin has not had contact with any family since she was last seen in Baldonnel, and according to the RCMP, it is very unusual for Charlane not to answer her phone, which has been determined to have been off for over 24 hours.

On Thursday, the Fort St. John RCMP said in a release that a missing 30-year-old woman whose name was not provided had been located. That woman is not Langevin, and the RCMP confirmed this morning that she has not yet been located.

just want to quell rumours: Charlene Langevin is still missing! Yesterday we advised that a 30 year old missing woman had been located. That was no Charlene. https://t.co/wDtzdnv5N7 — Fort St John RCMP (@FortStJohnRCMP) June 29, 2018

Langevin is described as: standing 5’7″ tall, with brown hair, blue eyes, and pierced ears. She has a tattoo of a turtle on her right calf, and a tattoo of a rose with a name on her shoulder. She was last seen wearing a black Harley Davidson hoodie, blue jeans, black half ankle boots and a purse, and is said to always wear a chain necklace with a Harley Davidson logo.

If you have any information about Charlane “Charity” Langevin, or where she might be, please contact the Fort St John RCMP at (250)787-8100. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.