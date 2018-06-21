Fort St. John Recreational Hockey League releases information on upcoming season

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Men’s Recreational Hockey League released an abundance of information regarding their season on Wednesday.

The league currently has 13 teams signed up and is hoping for an even 16 by the time registration closes. New teams looking to sign up for the league have until the cut off date of August 20th. Full teams fees will be anywhere from $5200 to $6000 (roughly $300 per player) which includes a full season of hockey with referees and a tournament. One requirement for the league is that teams need to find their own jerseys with numbers.

Residents can also sign up as spares for $25 which allows them to play five games on random teams. Spares must be added to a roster after they play their five games.

Average ice times for the 1-hour games are 9:00 p.m. Though there are two 9:45 p.m. ice times each week that will be split between the teams. Teams are expected to play two to three times per week.

Advertisement

The season concludes in March with a tournament featuring a beer garden.

All this information and more will be brought up during the leagues Annual General Managers Meeting on July 29th.

Advertisement Advertisement

For more information, sponsorship opportunities, or to register, call League President Mike Hamre at 250-262-7534.