Fort St. John residents show off their Pride

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Pride Society held its third annual Pride Walk on Saturday afternoon.

Urban Systems in Fort St. John said it counted 300 residents taking part in the event near their office on 100th St., while many more joined the celebration at Centennial Park afterwards. Saturday’s walk was the largest the Pride Society has hosted thus far, with residents from all walks of life joining the cause.

North Peace Pride Society Treasurer Don McMillan explained that he expected lots of residents to come to the event, but he never thought there would be that many.

“I think we’ve done really well, were quite excited about it, and we hope to build from here.” McMillan said. “As for the City itself, I thinks its just an important component in the community we live in. It shows support for inclusion and diversity in Fort St. John.”

Councillor Trevor Bolin was on hand representing the City of Fort St. John. Bolin spoke to the crowd about how important the march was to the city.

“Its a very, very strong message from the city of Fort St. John that we are accepting, we are open to all different ideas of life, cultures, religions and beliefs.” said Bolin. “It doesn’t matter what you believe in, or where your from. Fort St. John is open, Fort St. John is welcome, and it’s a great place to have a family.” “This screams the fact that Fort St. John is not what it was 40 years ago, this is the new Fort St. John. Its the new way of the community celebrating people.”

McMillan said the North Peace Pride Society doesn’t have any scheduled events coming up in Fort St. John, but that members may head to Dawson Creek in October to help the Mile ‘0’ City’s Pride Society with their Halloween Dance.