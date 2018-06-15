Fort St. John Rodeo looking for volunteers

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Rodeo is returning to the Energetic city in July and is in need of volunteers.

Anyone interested in volunteering for the rodeo can visit the Fort St. John Rodeo’s Facebook page or call (250)-262-1032.

The rodeo is hosting a volunteer’s gathering in the curling rink at 7:00 p.m. on Friday to find potential recruits.

“Any volunteer clubs or non profit clubs in town that want to do some volunteering, we have kind of different levels of we would like to help you if you help us.” said Fort St. John Rodeo Organizer Jodie Surerus, “We’ll have jobs and people can sign up to do it. It kind of takes a village to do it, so any help would be awesome.”

The rodeo runs from July 20th to the 22nd at the North Peace Light Horse Rodeo Grounds. The rodeo will include all rodeo events, all-pro chuck wagon racing, food trucks, as well as the “Down in the Dirt” dance.

Tickets rates for the event are seen below:

Adult Single Ticket: $15

Adult Weekend Pass: $40

Senior and Youth Single Ticket: $10

Senior and Youth Weekend Pass: $25

Single Dance Ticket: $25

Weekend Dance Pass: $40