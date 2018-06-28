Fort St. John Special Olympics team wins 10 ribbons at track meet

Advertisement

KELOWNA, B.C. – The Fort St. John Special Olympics team travelled to Kelowna over the weekend to participate in a track and field meet.

The meet saw five athletes from Fort St. John attend with the rest of the field being from Vernon, Quesnel, Prince George, Comox, Abbotsford, Kamloops, North Shore, Ridge Meadows, and Kelowna.

The team participated in 20 different individual events including the 100 metre dash, 200 metre, 800 metre, shot put, long jump, and javelin.

The team came home with a total of ten ribbons, which included three firsts, three seconds, and four thirds.