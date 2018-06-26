Fort St. John to get new provincial court judge

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The B.C. Government has appointed a new provincial court judge for the Northern Region who will be based in Fort St. John.

Last week, the Attorney General’s Ministry announced that the Province had appointed three new provincial court judges to fill several vacancies created by judges retiring. Linda Thomas will be sworn in as the newest judge in the Northern Region on July 5th.

Thomas received an LLB from the University of British Columbia in 2000. She has experience working as a sole practitioner, and for First Nations government and non-profit organizations. She has focused primarily on child protection and family law mediation, and the government says that she also has a background in prison law. She has worked extensively to develop and facilitate legal information workshops with law advocates, family support workers and Indigenous communities.

According to Lorne MacLean, Q.C. with MacLean Family Law, Judge Thomas’ chambers will be located in Fort St. John.

