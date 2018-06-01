Fort St. John Walk for ALS happening Sunday

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Families, friends, and a host of others in Fort St. John will be gathering on Sunday to raise money and awareness for area residents living with ALS.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, which is commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease, is a rapidly progressive neuromuscular disease. The disease attacks motor neurons that transmit electrical impulses from the brain to the body’s voluntary muscles. When they fail to receive messages, the muscles lose strength, atrophy and die. ALS can strike anyone at any time, regardless of age, gender, or ethnic origin.

The Walk for ALS is the ALS Society’s national signature event that raises awareness and funds for patient services, and ALS research..

Among the 15 Walks happening this year, the Fort St. John Walk will be held on Sunday, June 3rd at the green space at 100th Avenue & 100th Street. Registration will be at 10:30 a.m., and the Walk will start at 11:30 a.m. The opening of the Walk will feature a speech from Peace River North MLA Dan Davies. Participants can also look forward to a BBQ by donation, in addition to live music by Tom Cole and Ridge Rider.

“The hard work of our volunteers and staff at ALS BC, along with the funds raised from the WALKs help to support people with ALS in BC tremendously,” said Wendy Toyer, Executive Director of the ALS Society of BC. “Through their efforts, we are able to provide crucial medical equipment, support and other services for people affected by this disease.”

Proceeds from the WALK for ALS go to the ALS Society of BC to provide support services for people living with ALS in BC, and to the Canadian ALS Research program to strive toward a world without ALS.