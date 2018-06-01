Fort St. John’s third Pride Walk taking place tomorrow

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Pride Society will be hosting the third annual Pride Walk in Fort St. John on Saturday.

Society spokesperson Lyle Goldie said that the Society is looking to make this year’s Pride Walk the biggest edition of the event thus far. The first Pride Walk was hosted by the Pride Society in 2016, and had several hundred participants walk from City Hall to Centennial Park. Last year’s event saw an increase in participants, with participants walking from Centennial Park to the green space at the site of the old Fort Hotel.

Goldie said this year’s iteration of the Pride Walk will have the longest route, with the walk starting at WI Centennial Park across from CM Finch Elementary School. Participants were originally going to be walking to Ecole Central Elementary, since Centennial Park was due to be closed for renovations. Now however, the Pride Walk will actually be concluding at Centennial Park – the same location as in 2016 – since the renovations in the park aren’t set to begin until later in June.

The Pride Walk starts at WI Centennial Park at 2:00 p.m. on June 2nd.