Fort St. John’s top cop retiring this week

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John’s RCMP detachment commander, Inspector Mike Kurvers, will be retiring at the end of this week.

Fort St. John City Council took a moment to thank Kurvers on Monday for his 28 years of serving with the RCMP, the past four of which have been in the Energetic City. Kurvers was born in the Netherlands, and began his career with the RCMP in Moosomin, Saskatchewan in 1990.

After several years, Kurvers’ career took him across the country, working general duty in Richmond and Mission, B.C. He spent seven and half years with the Emergency Response Team, the RCMP’s equivalent of the SWAT team, before moving to the West Shore RCMP in the Victoria area.

Moving back to the Lower Mainland to stops at the detachments in Burnaby and Richmond once again, Insp. Kurvers got to experience first-hand the excitement of the 2010 Winter Olympics while serving as the detachment’s liaison for all of the City’s planning to host the Games.

“The Olympic experience was fantastic,” said Kurvers. “We weren’t part of the integrated security unit, so Richmond had to development its own plans because we had the Olympic Oval and YVR. We created an operations plan for the Celebration site. I kind of lucked-out because Holland House was involved. I’m fluent in Dutch, so it was very handy.”

After Richmond, Kurvers moved back to the Island District detachment in Victoria with the Federal Serious and Organized Crime Unit before moving to become the detachment commander in Fort St. John in 2014.

Kurvers said that the experience of commanding the detachment has been incredibly rewarding.

“This place has been fantastic. The city has been great, Mayor has been great, Council’s been great, and members are good. They come and do their jobs.”

Kurvers said that while he isn’t involved in the search for another Inspector that will take over as detachment commander, he says that Staff Sergeant Perret will serve as interim detachment commander for the time being.