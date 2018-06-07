Friday is Pay it Forward Day in the Energetic City

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St John Association for Community Living is going to be celebrating “Pay It Forward Day” in the Energetic City this Friday.

The Association for Community Living started “Pay It Forward” Day in 2009 so that all Fort St. John residents could perform their own random acts of kindness in the community.

“We just want to create a ripple effect and encourage other people to participate in Pay it Forward.” Said the Executive Director for the Association for Community Living, Renee LaBoucaine. “It does put a smile on your face when someone does a good deed for you. Were hoping to continue the momentum, whether its as simple as saying “hi”, holding the door, or paying for someones coffee, whatever that act is that carries the momentum and moves it forward.”

This year is the tenth anniversary for “Pay it Forward” Day, and LaBoucaine doesn’t expect the city to stop spreading random acts of kindness any time soon.

“I think we’ll definitely continue with Pay it Forward Day. A lot of the people we support and the staff enjoy getting out in the community and returning the favor as well as doing those random acts of kindness.”

The Lido Theatre and members of the Fort St. John Fire Department will be paying it forward by hosting a community barbecue Friday afternoon. The barbecue is free to the public and will feature a bouncy castle as well as movies inside the theatre. The two groups will also be fundraising for the Fort St. John Firefighters Charitable Society at the event. The barbecue will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

On Friday night the Lido will also host a by donation concert featuring Mark Kroos. Doors open at 7:00 p.m. while the show isn’t until 8:00 p.m.