Gas attendant shot in alleged robbery in Rycroft

RYCROFT, A.B. – The RCMP are looking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects after a gas station attendant was shot during an alleged robbery Friday morning.

At approximately 2:00 a.m. June 1, 2018, the Spirit River RCMP were dispatched to an armed robbery complaint at a gas station where the victim had been shot in the leg.

The investigation determined that the female suspect pointed a long-barrelled rifle at the victim while the male suspect removed an undisclosed amount of cash from the register. The firearm was discharged and the victim was shot in the leg. Suspects departed in a late model Ford F-150, black in colour with chrome grille, and chrome bumper.

The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries and is being treated at an area hospital.

Suspect #1 is described as:

Male white, early to mid 20’s

Black/brown shorter hair

Black t-shirt with a white image, dark blue jeans

Dark sneakers with white trim

Suspect #2 is described as:

Female white, early to mid 20’s

Darker blonde hair in a ponytail

Pink hoodie, dark coloured sweat pants with white lettering

Grey sneakers with green trim

Spirit River RCMP are requesting the public view the attached surveillance stills in attempts at identifying those responsible. These suspects are to be considered armed and dangerous. Do not approach. If spotted call 9-1-1.

If you have information on this crime please contact the Spirit River RCMP at 780-864-3533 or if you wish to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

The RCMP have released the following photos of the suspects.

