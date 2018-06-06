Government giving up to $100,000 in grants to enhance off-road vehicle trails and rider safety

Advertisement

VICTORIA, B.C. — Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development Minister Doug Donaldson has announced that applications are now being accepted from organizations that propose to build or upgrade off-road vehicle trails B.C.

The ORV Trail Fund, currently valued at almost $590,000, is awarding up to $100,000 this summer to support the construction and maintenance of trails for off-road vehicles, and to promote the safe and responsible use of ORVs. The ORV Trail Fund, created in 2017, was established as a part of the Off Road Vehicle Act and regulations.

The act requires registration of all off-road vehicles within B.C. A portion of the registration fees collected by ICBC are redirected to the ORV Trail Fund. The Recreation Sites and Trails Branch administers the fund and this is the first application intake.

The application deadline is July 16th, and the province will consider funding requests of between $1,000 and $25,000.

Any legal entity in the province, except for individuals, can apply. This includes:

First Nations

Local governments (such as municipalities and regional districts)

ORV organizations (including those representing quads, dirt bikes, snowmobiles, motorbikes and side-by-sides)

Non-profit societies

Businesses

Submissions will be adjudicated by provincial recreation staff, with input from provincial-level ORV representatives. Successful applicants will be notified after August 24th.

