Grand Prairie Cannons win Krush Softball Bash for Cash

TAYLOR, B.C. – The Krush Softball Bash for Cash was held in Taylor last weekend.

The tournament saw ten male and nine female teams competing for cash prizes.

Winners from the tournament are shown below:

Mens:

Division A:

1st: Grand Prairie Cannons

2nd: Fort St. John Krush Softball

3rd: Fort St. John Farm Pirates

Division B:

1st: Taylor Left Overs

2nd: Grand Prairie Dirty Misfits

Womens:

Division A:

1st: The Krew (Grand Prairie)

2nd: Fort St. John High-Performance Estrogen

Division B:

1st: Taylor Diamonds

2nd: Fort St. John Tight Mitts

The Grand Prairie Cannons were the big winners from the tournament, going home with $1,100, while The Krew was the highest grossing female team winning $1,000. Over $5,000 was given out in cash prizes for the tournament.