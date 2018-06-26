Grand Prairie Cannons win Krush Softball Bash for Cash

Advertisement
TAYLOR, B.C. – The Krush Softball Bash for Cash was held in Taylor last weekend.
The tournament saw ten male and nine female teams competing for cash prizes.
Winners from the tournament are shown below:
Mens:
Division A:
- 1st: Grand Prairie Cannons
- 2nd: Fort St. John Krush Softball
- 3rd: Fort St. John Farm Pirates
Division B:
- 1st: Taylor Left Overs
- 2nd: Grand Prairie Dirty Misfits
Womens:
Division A:
- 1st: The Krew (Grand Prairie)
- 2nd: Fort St. John High-Performance Estrogen
Division B:
- 1st: Taylor Diamonds
- 2nd: Fort St. John Tight Mitts
The Grand Prairie Cannons were the big winners from the tournament, going home with $1,100, while The Krew was the highest grossing female team winning $1,000. Over $5,000 was given out in cash prizes for the tournament.
