Grande Prairie man charged after police seize cocaine during raid

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – A 19-year-old man in Grande Prairie is facing drug-related charges after a police raid last week.

The Grande Prairie RCMP say that the detachment’s Drug Unit and members of the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team executed a search warrant at a home in the Swan City on Friday, June 15th. During the search, police seized 130 grams of cocaine, 17 grams of marijuana, and over $15,000 cash.

19-year-old Grande Prairie resident Tyler Dentzien has been charged with one count each of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of the proceeds of crime.

Dentzien is due to appear in Court on June 25th.