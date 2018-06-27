Grande Prairie RCMP searching for missing teen

Advertisement

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Mounties in Grande Prairie are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.

14-year-old Alexis Lafleur was last seen in the Ranchlands area of Grande Prairie early on Tuesday afternoon.

Lafleur is described as Caucasian, standing 5’5″ tall, weighing 95 lbs., with long dirty blonde/brown hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue sweater, black leggings, black shoes, and carrying a multi-coloured backpack.

The RCMP say that there is a concern for Lafleur’s well-being, and police would like to locate and speak with her as soon as possible.

Anyone with information about Lafleur or her whereabouts is asked to call the Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5700. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS) or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com.