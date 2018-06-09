Grande Prairie RCMP searching for suspect in armed robbery

Advertisement

Grande Prairie, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP are looking for the public’s help after an armed robbery in the city Friday night.

On Friday, June 8, 2018, at approximately 11:00 PM, Grande Prairie RCMP responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Fas Gas on 100 Avenue. One male entered the store with a firearm and demanded money. The store attendants went to safety and the suspect left the store on foot heading north west.

Police contained the area and RCMP Police Dog Services attended to conduct a search, however, the suspect was not located.

The suspect is described as:

Caucasian male

Medium build

Wearing dark coveralls with fluorescent stripes

“Infinity” written on the back of the coveralls

White shoes

The suspect did not receive any money and nobody was injured during the incident.

Police continue their investigation and are requesting anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5700. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS) or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com

