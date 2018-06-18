Heat warning issued for Northeast B.C.

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the B.C. Peace River and Fort Nelson regions this morning.

Meteorologists say that a ridge of high pressure that has moved over most of B.C. will be causing maximum daily temperatures to reach at least 29 degrees, with overnight low temperatures near 14 degrees. The ridge will build on Monday and persist until at least Wednesday.

The heat warning has also been issued for nearly all of Northwest Alberta, including the regions surrounding Grande Prairie, Peace River, and High Level.

Residents and visitors are advised to take precautions to protect themselves from the elevated temperatures, such as rescheduling outdoor activities to the cooler hours of the day; taking frequent breaks from the heat; spending time outdoors at home or in air-conditioned public buildings; and drinking plenty of water and other non-alcoholic and non-caffeinated beverages to stay hydrated. People or pets should not be left inside a closed vehicle for any length of time.

Residents should also monitor for symptoms of heat stroke or heat exhaustion, such as high body temperature, lack of sweat, confusion, fainting, and unconsciousness. Particular vigilance is urged for vulnerable individuals, including children, seniors, individuals with pre-existing lung, heart, kidney, nervous system, mental health or diabetic conditions, outdoor workers, as well as those who are socially isolated.

The risks of developing heat-related illnesses are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

Environment Canada issues heat warnings when very high temperatures or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

For more information on heat-related illness, call HealthLinkBC at 811.