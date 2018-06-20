Heat wave breaks temperature records across the Peace Region

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The heat wave that has gripped much of B.C. and Alberta since Sunday has broken temperature records across the Peace Region.

On Tuesday, Fort St. John got close to but didn’t break the June 19th record high temperature, as the airport weather station recorded a high of 30.2 degrees. That’s 0.4 degrees below the previous highest temperature on that day, which was recorded way back in 1950. Dawson Creek also came close to breaking the June 19th all-time high temperature of 29.9 degrees, which was recorded in 1982. Yesterday’s high in the Mile Zero City was 29.4 degrees.

Fort Nelson was by far one of the hottest places in the Peace, setting a new all-time high-temperature record of 34.6 degrees Celsius, and breaking the previous record of 32.2 degrees that dates to 1950. Grande Prairie also broke the June 19th high-temperature record yesterday, as the recorded high of 30.8 degrees broke the 30.0-degree record that was set back in 1948.

Peace River broke the previous record high of 29.6 degrees, which was recorded on June 19th, 1982. That community saw a high of 31.1 degrees on Tuesday. Tuesday’s high of 32.1 degrees in High Level was also record-breaking, topping the previous record by 3.2 degrees.