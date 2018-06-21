Heat wave sees more record highs recorded across the Peace Region

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Though it didn’t happen on Tuesday, Fort St. John set a new daily record high temperature on Wednesday, along with a number of other communities.

The highest temperature recorded at the North Peace Airport weather station on Wednesday was 31.5 degrees Celsius, breaking the previous high recorded on June 20th, 1950, of 30.0 degrees. Dawson Creek got even hotter than the Energetic City yesterday, as the mercury climbed to 31.9 degrees – also a new record. The previous highest temperature recorded on the 20th of June in the Mile Zero City was in 1982 when the temperature reached 30.4 degrees.

Chetwynd also broke the June 20th record high from 2016 of 28.5 with a new record of 31.1 degrees.

Fort Nelson and Grande Prairie each broke records for the second day in a row on Wednesday. The temperature reached an incredibly hot 34.0 degrees in Fort Nelson, shattering the previous record from 2004 by over five and a half degrees Celsius. The 31.7 degrees recorded at the Grande Prairie Airport was also good enough to just topple the previous record set 68 years ago by 0.6 degrees.