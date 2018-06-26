Heavy rainfall causing decreased fire activity in the Peace

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Heavy rainfall has caused a drop in activity on many of the wildfires that were sparked across the Peace Region late last week.

Fire Information Officer Amanda Reynolds explained that there were 91 active fires in the Prince George Fire Centre on Monday, but most were considered under control or being held.

The Clarke Lake Road fire near the Fort Nelson First Nation is no longer an active fire, while the Pink Mountain fire is currently being held at 25 hectares.

The fire danger rating in the Peace Region has been moved from between high and extreme to between low and moderate.