Heavy Rainfall warning issued for Fort Nelson and Muncho Lake

Advertisement

FORT NELSON, B.C. – Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Fort Nelson and along the Alaska Highway up to Muncho Lake.

On top of the Severe Thunderstorm Watch that is also in effect for the same region, Environment Canada now says the region could see 50 to 70 mm of rain by Tuesday morning.

An approaching low-pressure system will move across the BC interior on Monday and then stall near the BC-Alberta-NWT border. As the low tracks across BC, heavy rain will develop Monday morning over the Fort Nelson and Muncho Lake Park – Stone Mountain Park regions.

See the full warning below.

Advertisement

Issued at 2018-06-24 17:44 UTC by Environment Canada:

Rainfall warning issued for:

Fort Nelson, B.C. (088100)

Current details:

Rain, at times heavy, is expected.

Advertisement Advertisement

An approaching low-pressure system will move across the BC interior on Monday and then stall near the BC-Alberta-NWT border. As the low tracks across BC, heavy rain will develop Monday morning over the Fort Nelson and Muncho Lake Park – Stone Mountain Park regions. Rain amounts of 50 to 70 mm are expected by Tuesday morning.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

More details on the alert are available here.

The latest status and details on all alerts, including alerts that are not part of your subscription, can be found here: http://www.weather.gc.ca/ warnings/index_e.html