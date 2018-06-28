Advertisement

Highway 97 closed between Dawson Creek and Chetwynd

By
Adam Reaburn
-
UPDATE – The highway is now open to single lane alternating traffic.

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Highway 97 is closed between Dawson Creek and Chetwynd after a motor vehicle collision.

The closure is 7km south of the junction with Highway 52 in Arras and there is no detour available.  Officials believe the highway will re-open between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.

There is no official information on what happened in the collision.  Drivebc.ca, says the next update on the road, will be published at 6 p.m.

If you’re in the area, let us know what you see, email news@moosefm.ca

