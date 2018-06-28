Highway 97 closed between Dawson Creek and Chetwynd

Advertisement

UPDATE – The highway is now open to single lane alternating traffic.

UPDATE – #BCHwy97 now open to single-lane alternating traffic 7 km south of the junction with #BCHwy52 due to vehicle incident. More info: https://t.co/qm49wgJRby #YDQ — DriveBC NE (@DriveBC_NE) June 29, 2018

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Highway 97 is closed between Dawson Creek and Chetwynd after a motor vehicle collision.

The closure is 7km south of the junction with Highway 52 in Arras and there is no detour available. Officials believe the highway will re-open between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.

CLOSED – #BCHwy97 in both directions 7 km south of the junction with #BCHwy52 due to vehicle incident. Assessment in progress, no detour available, next update at 6:00 PM More info: https://t.co/qm49wgJRby #YDQ — DriveBC NE (@DriveBC_NE) June 28, 2018

There is no official information on what happened in the collision. Drivebc.ca, says the next update on the road, will be published at 6 p.m.

If you’re in the area, let us know what you see, email news@moosefm.ca