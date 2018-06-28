Highway 97 closed between MacKenzie and Prince George

Advertisement

UPDATE #2: Cpl. Madonna Saunderson with North District RCMP said that the collision involved a single vehicle, and occurred at approximately 6:50 a.m. A tractor-trailer b-train carrying wood chips overturned on Highway 97, spilling wood chips all over the highway. Cpl. Saunderson said that the driver of the tractor-trailer was uninjured in the collision.

UPDATE – Officials believe the Highway will re-open at 11:30 a.m.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Highway 97 is closed between MacKenzie and Prince George due to a vehicle incident.

According to Drivebc.ca, Highway 97 is closed 20km north of Bear Lake. There is no detour around the collision and there is no estimate on when the road will re-open.

The next update on the status of the Highway will be shared at 9 a.m. For updates, watch this page, or visit www.drivebc.ca

