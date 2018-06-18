Highway maintenance workers reminding motorists to slow down in work zones

Advertisement

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Officials with highway maintenance contract firms in the Peace Region are reminding motorists to slow down and respect signs in work zones now that summer construction season has arrived.

The Work Zone Safety Alliance says that between 2008 and 2017, 12 roadside workers were killed and 218 were injured and missed time from work as a result of being hit by a motor vehicle. To help keep roadside workers safe, the Alliance is launching the 2018 Cone Zone Campaign, an annual road safety awareness initiative to encourage safe driving behaviours around roadside workers.

The Alliance says that safe driving behaviour helps to ensure that roadside workers such as first responders, road builders, municipal workers, landscapers, flag persons, tow truck operators and utility workers return home safe to their families.

The organization has released a list of things that workers need drivers to do while travelling this summer:

Pay attention to temporary road signs, traffic cones and directions given by a traffic control person. Leave your phone alone. Safely slow down before reaching a Cone Zone and obey the posted speed limit. Respect the roadside as a workplace. Reduce your speed when driving near work vehicles with flashing amber, red and blue lights. If the posted speed limit is greater than 80 km/h, slow to 70km/h. If the posted speed is less than 80 km/h, slow to 40 km/h. Drivers who fail to adjust their speed or who fail to move over may receive a $173 violation ticket and three penalty points.