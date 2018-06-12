Hit to Pass to hit Taylor this weekend

Advertisement

TAYLOR, B.C. – The Taylor Speedway is revving up its engine to host the Hit to Pass this weekend.

Hit to Pass is no standard race as drivers must bump the other driver in front of them before passing or they will lose points. If a driver finishes in first position but loses enough points throughout the race they will not be declared winner.

Taylor Speedway President Kelly Hildebrand expects at least twelve different racers competing in the event, and hopes to see anywhere from 250-300 people in the stands each day.

“In the main it gets pretty exciting, we have cars up on the cement blocks.” said Hildebrand, “I believe we had about four or five roll overs last year in front of the stands, so its exciting for the fans, but its not so exciting for me because you just don’t want to see anyone get hurt.”

Admission fees for the Hit to Pass are $10 for adults, $5 for seniors and students, and kids five and under are free.

The Hit to Pass starts Saturday at 2:00 p.m. and 12:00 p.m. on Sunday.

