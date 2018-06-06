Home2Suites and Browns raising money for firefighters charity

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Home2Suites by Hilton and Browns Socialhouse in Fort St. John are hosting a fundraiser barbecue in support of the Fort St. John Firefighters Charitable Society today.

Browns General Manager Vince Van Wieringen said that the two organizations decided to host the barbecue as a way of saying thank you to members of the Fort St. John Fire Department and the local RCMP detachment for their contribution to making sure all residents were able to safely evacuate from the Ridgeview Village apartment fire just over a week ago.

Van Wieringen said that originally, organizers were looking to raise money for the building’s evacuees. However, he said that after learning that all of the building’s residents were fully covered by insurance, organizers decided to donate the money to the local firefighters charity as a way of saying ‘thank-you’ for their efforts.

Van Wieringen said that as of 1:00 p.m., over 100 residents had come down to the hotel’s parking lot to enjoy a burger.

The event is taking place at the parking lot of the Home2Suites by Hilton on Alaska Road South until 2:00 p.m.

