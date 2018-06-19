Hudson’s Hope RCMP publishes policing report for June

Advertisement

HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. — Cst. William McKenna with the Hudson’s Hope RCMP has published a policing report which says that police responded to approximately 32 calls for service over the last four weeks.

During the month of May, the Hudson’s Hope RCMP also conducted three check stops in an effort to combat impaired driving.

On May 26th, the Hudson’s Hope RCMP received several calls regarding a possible impaired driver on Hwy 29. The vehicle was eventually spotted leaving a residential driveway on Farrell Creek Road and failed to stop for police when attempting to pull it over. The driver was identified by a witness and eight charges will be forwarded for charge approval including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, driving while disqualified, driving while prohibited, and failing to stop for police.

On May 30th, Mounties responded to a complaint of a dog that had attacked a horse on a local street. The dog and its owner had left the scene prior to police arrival and have yet to be identified. A local citizen, Rock Robert, stopped to intervene and sustained significant injuries that required surgery, after being kicked by the horse. The RCMP commends Mr. Robert on his quick intervention and assistance to his fellow citizens. We wish him a speedy and full recovery.

Also on May 30th, police received a report of theft of several barrels of jet fuel from the airport. Anyone with information regarding this incident can call the local detachment or Crimestoppers.

On June 16th, a driver was stopped on Highway 29 and found to be prohibited from driving. The vehicle was impounded and charges are being forwarded for approval.

Anyone with information regarding current or past investigations can contact the Hudson’s Hope RCMP directly at 250-783-5241 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.