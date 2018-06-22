Humboldt Broncos to play first games since tragic bus crash in Peace River

Advertisement

PEACE RIVER, A.B. – The Humboldt Broncos will travel to Peace River this September to play a pair of preseason games.

Peace River is the hometown of Broncos head coach Darcy Haugan, who was one of 16 members of the team that were tragically killed in a bus crash on April 6th. Haugan started his coaching career in Peace River where he spent 12 years coaching the North Peace Navigators in the NWJHL.

The Broncos will play exhibition games against two of the Alberta Junior Hockey League’s teams: the Grand Prairie Storm and Whitecourt Wolverines. Game One is against Whitecourt on September 1st at 7:30 p.m., while Game Two against Grand Prairie is September 2nd at 3:00 p.m. These will be the first games the Broncos have played since April. All games will be played at the Baytex Energy Centre.

The North Peace Navigators will also host a special memorial event to honour the life contributions of Haugan on September 22nd during their home opener.

More details regarding the games as well as the memorial event will be released closer to the dates.