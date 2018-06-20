Huskies hire new defensive coach

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies have been making moves in the offseason, and have hired a new member of the team’s coaching staff.

Cameron Weir will be joining the Huskies’ bench at the end of July, where he will specialize in training the team defensively. Weir’s hockey background includes a Junior ‘A’ career in the Manitoba Junior Hockey League and a stint with the Thompson Rivers University Wolfpack. He has also been coaching minor hockey for over four years.

“He’s coached minor hockey for the past four or five years, so that direction was on the right path.” Huskies GM Jeremy Clothier said, “We figured he was a good fit, just a different set of eyes. Having a non-local sometimes helps, not only in coaching but in recruiting as well.”

The Huskies recently lost assistant coaches Andrew Riddell and Braden Latanzzi due to job transfers, so they are still actively looking for one more potential coach.