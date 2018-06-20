Hydro awards $113 million contract for Site C transmission line to B.C. firm

Advertisement

VANCOUVER, B.C. – BC Hydro announced today that it has awarded a contract valued at $113 million for the Site C Dam’s transmission line to a company from this province.

Hydro said that B.C.-based Allteck Line Contractors Inc. will build two new 500-kilovolt, transmission lines that are 75 kilometres in length along an existing right-of-way between the Site C project and the Peace Canyon generating station.

The Crown Corporation said that work on the project is set to begin this summer and is expected to be completed in 2023. It is estimated that there will be approximately 130 people working on the transmission lines at the peak of construction early next year.

Hydro said that Allteck has signed a labour agreement with the IBEW Local 258 for electrical work, and has committed to hiring, training and retaining Indigenous workers, women, apprentices and local workers for the project’s workforce.

Allteck has built other BC Hydro projects in the past, including the Vancouver Island and Okanagan Transmission Reinforcement projects.