Inconnnu Swim Club wins big in Kamloops

KAMLOOPS, B.C. – The Inconnu Swim club was in action this past weekend, this time at the TRU Wolfpack Invitational in Kamloops.

The club had a strong weekend and came home with 20 medals as well as five broken club records.

Club records broken included the 200 metre individual medley, 200 metre freestyle relay, 50 metre fly, 50 metre freestyle, and 100 metre freestyle.

Records:

200 metre Individual Medley: Brittany Welsh – 2:28.73 (Record stood since 2008)

200 metre Free Relay: Tytan Carson, Dominic Amler, Owen Lang and Cameron Louie – 1:15:06

50 metre Fly: Alex Hedges – 26.48 (Record stood since 2007)

100 metre freestyle: Alex Hedges – 58.15

50 metre freestyle: Alex Hedges – 28.40

The Inconnu boys scored 860 points, which was good for second out of 21 teams at the meet.

Kiara Semeniuk and Jaime Jodoin were both able to use the final meet to qualify for the Manitoba-Saskatchewan provincials.

Provincials are set to take place at the start of July in Saskatoon.