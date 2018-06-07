Investigators unable to determine exact cause of Ridgeview Village fire

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fire investigators have been able to roughly determine the source, but not the cause of a fire that erupted at the Ridgeview Village apartment building nearly two weeks ago.

The fire occurred at approximately 10:50 p.m. on Saturday, May 26th. Fire Chief Fred Burrows said that the fire started on the third floor of the building’s west side, and that crews were on the scene battling the blaze until about 4:30 the next morning. Approximately 47 residents of the building were forced from their homes due to the fire.

Captain Marco D’Agostino with the Fort St. John Fire Department said today that investigators have been able to determine that the fire likely started on a balcony on the northwest corner of the building’s third floor. He said from there, the fire extended into the building’s attic space until it reached the firewall separating the two halves of the building, and also extended slightly into the apartment on the southwest corner of the third floor.

D’Agostino said however, the point of ignition has not been able to be determined by the fire department, a result that is not entirely uncommon. “It’s quite common because depending on the extent of the damage, you can’t find what the actual cause was because everything is going to be consumed,” explained D’Agostino. He added that the insurance company will likely be continuing their investigation to determine whether a cause of the fire can be determined.

D’Agostino explained that the majority of fire damage was contained to the building’s attic and roof, and that there was very little damage sustained to the building’s east side. He said that at this point, it’s not known whether the building is still structurally sound, or if the building will need to be torn down.