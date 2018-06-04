Issues with Suncor’s Edmonton refinery the cause of fuel shortages in the B.C. Peace

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A Canadian petroleum industry expert says an extended shutdown at an oil refinery in Edmonton is causing a ripple effect across the B.C. Peace Region, with the effects coming in the form of fuel shortages.

Senior GasBuddy.com petroleum analyst Dan McTeague said that after being closed to conduct routine maintenance last month, Suncor’s 145,000 barrel per day refinery in Edmonton has yet to reopen, which is causing a pinch in supply. He said that all three major refineries in Edmonton owned by Suncor, Shell, and Imperial Oil were scheduled to be closed for the month of May to undergo routine maintenance, but only the Esso and Shell refineries are back up and running.

McTeague explained that the Suncor refinery has now been closed for six weeks instead of the planned four, and that at this time, there’s no word on when the issue with the facility will be solved. He said that much of the gasoline that was stockpiled by producers ahead of the planned shutdown have been depleted, and that the lack of supply is causing shortages across the Interior of B.C. and Alberta to as far away as Winnipeg.

McTeague said that he doesn’t forecast the shortage of fuel to have an impact on the price at the pump, but that shortages could also result in shortages at filling stations other than Suncor’s Petro-Canada, such as Shell and Esso.