Jane Sheldon named Fort St. John’s best chili chef

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Potters Guild held their 11th Annual Chili Bowl Bash fundraiser on the weekend.

The event sold out all 125 tickets and saw eight chefs competing for 1st place.

Jane Sheldon was the big winner of the day as her chili narrowly bested Jessica Harisson’s dish.

Results for the Chilli Cook-off are shown below:

1st place: Jane Sheldon

2nd place: Jessica Harisson

3rd place: Rebecca Donnell

The event saw all proceeds go to the Fort St. John Potters Guild and managed to rake in over $4,500.